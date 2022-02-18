Nothing much was going for Oklahoma for much of Friday’s game.
Fortunately, nothing was going Auburn’s way, either.
But the Sooners’ breakthrough came in the seventh inning, and it came at a pivotal time. With the Sooners facing two outs, and Brett Squires sitting on first base, shortstop Peyton Graham stepped up to the plate.and hit the ball towards left field.
The ball sailed into the stands, scoring both Squires and Graham to give the Sooners a 2-0 lead. It also gave the Sooners their first homerun of the season and Graham’s 15th career one.
The Sooners kept the Tigers scoreless in the top of the eighth, forcing a strikeout, fly-out and pop-out on consecutive pitches. Then in the bottom of the eighth, redshirt senior Tanner Tredaway scored to extend the Sooners’ lead.
The only thing left for the Sooners to do was hold the Tigers scoreless in the top of the ninth. Relief pitcher Jaret Godman made sure of that, striking out two batters and forcing a fly-out to end the game.
The Sooners left Globe Life Field with a 3-0 season-opening win over Auburn at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
Despite the Sooners’ slow offensive start, their defense kept them in the game. Redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett got the start on the mound, striking out two batters while allowing just one hit in five innings.
The Sooners’ bullpen — Godman, Carter Campbell and Colton Sundloff — filled in well behind Bennett, combining for three strikeouts while allowing just two hits.
Graham, named to the Big 12 preseason team, struggled at the plate to start the game before his game-changing home run and finished 1-for-4. Tredaway and Squires recorded the other two hits for the Sooners.
The team improves to 1-0 on the season and will play Arizona at 7 p.m. Saturday in Arlington.