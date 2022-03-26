Two big swings by Peyton Graham and Tanner Tredaway turned the tide for the Sooners in a wild, come-from-behind victory over Baylor Saturday.
The Bears scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to take a 5-1 lead with no outs. OU head coach Skip Johnson turned to his fifth pitcher of the day, Ben Abram, who retired the next three batters to get the Sooners out of the inning.
The Sooners were walked three times in the bottom of the inning before Tredaway stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs.
Oklahoma had just four hits to that point, but Tredaway swung hard at a fast ball on the first pitch and drove it 405 feet over the left centerfield wall to tie the game 5-5.
It was the redshirt senior’s first home run of his career, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Sooners.
“Going into that at-bat, I felt like my timing was a little bit off earlier in the game,” Tredaway said. “I just told myself before that at-bat that I want to be on time or I want to be early. On the chart he’d been throwing a bunch of first-pitch strikes. I was dead-red ready to go, and I was on time that time and really got ahold of one. I’m glad that it was my first.”
Abram battled through the top of the ninth, allowing one hit and no runs. Cade Horton and Max McGwire singled to lead off the inning, and Jackson Nicklaus was able to load the bases on a throwing error.
Graham didn’t hesitate in the next at-bat, swinging at a curveball on the first pitch and sending it deep over the left field wall. It was the first time the Sooners had won with a walk-off home run since Renae Martinez did it against TCU in 2017.
Redshirt sophomore Graham was swarmed by teammates when he reached home plate.
“That was probably the coolest thing I’ve experienced here at OU,” Graham said. “Tredaway set the tone early, so it was pretty neat to follow that up.”
The 9-5 win gives the Sooners two victories over the Bears in their first conference series of the season. They defeated Baylor 5-3 Friday in a game in which the Bears had the bases loaded late, but were unable to take the lead with two outs remaining.
On Saturday, Oklahoma was held hitless until the fourth inning and didn't seem able to find its groove offensively until the last two innings.
“The momentum changed in our dugout when Ben (Abram) came in with a man on second base and no outs, and we didn’t give up the sixth run,” Johnson said. “That was really huge — he had a big strikeout and then gets a groundout to get out of the inning.
“We stabilized the game and slowed it down. Then we hit the grand slam and then the momentum really took over. The quality of at-bats in the bottom of the ninth was really exciting.”
David Sandlin pitched the first five innings and allowed six hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts. Keegan Allen, Carter Campbell and Jaret Godman pitched from the sixth inning to the seventh before Abram closed out the final two frames.
The redshirt junior allowed one hit and no runs, while striking out a batter and walking none. He was credited for his first win this season.
Diego Muniz had a double and an RBI single, and Horton went two for four with an extra base hit. The Sooners were outhit 10-8, but gave up less walks (6-3) and had fewer strikeouts at the plate (4-3).
“The game has a different spirit,” Johnson said. “When you attack it, it takes care of you. When you have an aggressive at-bats and you’re in control of yourself, it takes care of you. But when you think the negative and you’re timid and you have that fear, it exploits you.”
The Sooners will be looking for a conference sweep over the Bears when the two teams meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.