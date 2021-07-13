Tyler Hardman did not go unnoticed.
The Sooner first baseman, whose historic offensive season led to his being named a first-team All-American by the National College Baseball Writers Association, may soon become a New York Yankee farmhand, with a nice signing bonus to boot.
Hardman was one of three Sooners selected in the Major League Baseball draft, which took place over three days, lasting 20 rounds, concluding on Tuesday.
Following a season in which he flirted with batting .400 and finished at .397, hitting 12 home runs and driving in 49, to go with 19 doubles, an on-base percentage of .481 and a slugging percentage of .661, New York selected him with its fifth-round pick, 153rd overall.
Sooner pitchers Wyatt Olds and Jason Ruffcorn were also selected, Olds in the seventh round, by the Boston Red Sox, 196th overall and Ruffcorn in the eighth round by the Philadelphia Phillies, 235th overall.
Hardman was draft eligible following his redshirt sophomore season last year, but not selected in a process that, due to the coronavirus pandemic and minor league baseball being shut down in its wake, was limited to five rounds.
That left him to come out of nowhere this season after hitting .270 with three home runs and 12 RBIs during a 2020 campaign that was shut down by the pandemic after 18 games.
According to MLB.com’s draft tracker, Hardman is due a signing bonus around $346,000 given the position he was selected.
The Yankees valued Hardman more than many projected his value. MLB.com penciled him in as the draft’s 194th best prospect, while Baseball America listed him 226th.
Hardman has eligibility remaining at OU but getting him to return may be a challenge.
He’s coming off the best season any Sooner has enjoyed at the plate in a very long time and he’s already 22 years old.
• Olds may have a decision to make.
He just finished his redshirt sophomore season and his selection by the Red Sox is estimated by MLB.com’s draft tracker to be worth about $239,000.
Though draft eligible out of McCloud High School in 2018, Olds was not selected despite the draft going 40 rounds.
Olds finished the 2021 season with a 4-6 record and a 5.23 ERA, striking out 101 over 75 2/3 innings.
The Red Sox selected Olds well ahead of his projection by Baseball America, which ranked him the nation’s 422nd-best prospect and Perfect Game USA, which ranked him No. 522.
• Ruffcorn’s draft position is a tribute to his own good judgment after he was taken in the 18th round of the 2019 draft, yet chose to return to Norman.
Had the 2020 draft extended to 20 rounds, Ruffcorn would likely have been taken higher than the 18th, having not allowed an earned run over seven appearances in the pandemic shortened college season.
Ruffcorn finished his senior season with a 4-2 record, an ERA of 4.00 and 74 strikeouts in 54 innings.
Coming back for his senior year, and excelling again as OU’s closer, yet harboring mixed success as a late-season starter, he was selected 10 rounds higher than two years ago, moving up 299 spots. According to MLB.com’s draft tracker, Rufforn’s signing bonus should be around $177,000.