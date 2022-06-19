Over five straight innings, Cade Horton had Notre Dame’s offense on its heels.
Two of the hottest teams coming into the Men’s College World Series clashed with a semifinal spot on the line. Horton allowed three hits and no runs heading into top of the sixth inning with eight strikeouts and just one walked batter.
The redshirt freshman was in complete control on the mound against the Fighting Irish. With the Sooners in control of a 5-0 lead in the sixth inning, Notre Dame came away with a leadoff single.
Horton came right back with a strikeout on the next batter. On the next at-bat, David LaManna hit a two-run blast to bring Notre Dame within three runs of the Sooners.
It was one of the few times during the game that Horton appeared to be wavering. With the pressure beginning to build, Horton struck out the final two batter to end the inning.
Horton wouldn’t return, but the Sooners’ bullpen was able to hold Notre Dame scoreless for the rest of the game in a 6-2 win.
“I thought Cade really set the tone early and took the momentum from the first inning, had a really solid first inning,” OU head coach Skip Johnson said. “Played really good defense. Had competitive bats offensively, just a team full of Davids.”
Oklahoma advances to the semifinals for the first time since the program’s 1994 national championship run. It will play the winner of Texas A&M-Notre Dame on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
The Sooners’ offense left four runners on base through the first two innings before finally breaking through for their first run in the third. Peyton Graham singled and stole second to set up the first of two RBI-singles by Tanner Tredaway on the night.
Wallace Clark drove in another run later in the inning after faking a bunt before blasting a single into centerfield. On his next at-bat in the fifth inning, Clark bunt down the first base line and was able to bring in two runs on an error on the throw to first base.
“Yeah, we strive, we emphasize kind of executing and doing your job,” Clark said. “And once you do that everything will fall into place. And I was able to do that today.
The Sooners finished with 12 hits including a perfect four-for-four day from Peyton Graham. Tanner Tredaway was three for four and brought in a big run in the bottom of the sixth inning to respond to Notre Dame’s two-run inning.
Notre Dame starting pitcher Austin Temple was pulled from the game after allowing two runners on base with one out in the second inning. The Irish ended up using seven different pitchers during Sunday’s game.
Jaret Godman made his first appearance of the postseason and struck out two batters during the seventh inning. Trevin Michael closed out the final two innings and allowed two hits with one strikeout and no walks.
Horton finished the game allowing five hits and two earned runs with a career-high 11 strikeouts and one walk.
The Sooners will have two chances to win one game and advance to the MCWS final. Before then, the team will have two days of break before taking the field again.
“That's what is important for those guys to get their rest it's very important, because the adrenaline in that game right there, it will keep them up whether they like it or not,” Johnson said.