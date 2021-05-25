OU Baseball: Johnson not waiting to make his NCAA pitch for Sooners

Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson believes his Sooners have a case to make with the NCAA’s baseball selection committee.
Though OU must win tonight to make certain it doesn’t have a losing record when the committee makes its decisions, and must win twice during its stay at the Big 12 tournament — which got kicked off Tuesday with a game between West Virginia and Kansas — to assure itself a winning record, none of that kept Johnson from beginning his pitch early Tuesday evening.
“Don’t you think that, [given that in] our conference, we have three teams that are hosting,” Johnson said, referring to the NCAA ’s 11-day-old announcement of 20 predetermined locations to which 16 regionals will be awarded, “wouldn’t it be a slap in our conference’s face if the top five teams don’t get in.”
Getting five teams into regional play is the magic number for Johnson, because the Sooners closed the regular season by taking two of three games at Baylor, lifting them to No. 5 in the conference standings.
Those regional locations announced by the NCAA included Texas, Texas Tech and TCU, the Nos. 2, 5 and 14 teams in the nation according to the coaches’ top 25.
The list arguably could have included Oklahoma State, too. The Cowboys are not in the coaches’ top 25, but are in the No. 16 slot in the NCAA’s ratings percentage index.
OSU also happens to be OU’s opponent this eventing at Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, where the two Bedlam rivals begin conference tourney play at 7:30 tonight, capping the tourney’s first full day.
The Sooners haven’t had even am outside shot at the NCAA draw until now.
OU won two of three games in three of its last four conference series, pulling the trick against OSU and West Virginia, before doing it at Baylor.
The Sooners' overall record is just 27-26, but it’s 11-13 league mark in a strong conference is respectable and, once way down on the NCAA’s RPI list, the Sooners have scaled their way to the No. 56 position and figure to climb higher if they can win at least two games in Oklahoma City.
“We’re 27-26 and our RPI might be 50 or 60 or something,” Johnson said. “I don’t think that matters as much as the body of work … That doesn’t mean we’re going to go out and throw off. We’re going to try to win baseball games. But you think the NCAA was set up to go, ‘You know what? You better win tonight or you’re getting thrown out.’
“I don’t think the NCAA is about that. I think the NCAA is about fairness, equality. I know that’s in their mission statement.”
OU could have helped itself by fairing better when playing conference foes in non-conference games, but finished 1-3 in such contests, losing twice to OSU and once to Texas Tech. It may be significant, however, who OU beat in that circumstance.
It was Baylor, 9-3, on Feb. 28 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
The Bears and Sooners both finished 11-13 in conference play, the Bears’ overall record is 31-18 and they’re 16 spots in front of the Sooners at No. 40 in the NCAA's RPI. Only because OU won the conference series between the two teams does it have the higher conference tourney seed.
Johnson had more to say, speaking for his program.
“Three of our [conferences’s] teams are going to be top-eight [national] seeds and if they’re going to take four teams, that would be a slap in all the other teams’ faces in our conference,” he said. “That’s the way I look at it.
“But if we can win two or three games, we know we’re in then. There’s no doubt about it I would think.”
It’s possible OU’s season is far from over. Still, the best way to make sure it isn’t requires the Sooners piling up victories in Oklahoma City this week. Optimally, more than everybody else.