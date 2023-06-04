The struggles Oklahoma has battled through at points throughout the season started to return as it faced elimination in the fifth inning of the NCAA Charlottesville Regional.
East Carolina ran through two Oklahoma pitchers in the top of the inning, and the end point of the Sooners’ season started to come into focus. Trailing 8-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth, the Sooners could’ve folded, but didn’t.
Kendall Pettis led off the inning with a five-pitch walk and made it home after a pair of singles from Bryce Madron and Diego Muniz. The Sooners scored one more run on a walk, and Easton Carmichael made it 8-4 two innings later on an RBI-double down the first base line.
A leadoff home run by Madron gave the Sooners a spark with the season on the line in the bottom of the ninth, but the comeback ended there.
The Sooners were eliminated with an 8-5 loss, their second to the Pirates at the Charlottesville Regional.
Even in a disappointing end to a 32-28 season, there were bright spots in the loss. Starting pitcher James Hitt retired the first six batters to protect an early 1-0 lead, but started to struggle as he returned to the top of the batting order in the third.
The Pirates had three hits (with one coming on a bunt), had a batter hit by a pitch and a walk. It was a momentum-shifting inning and East Carolina was able to build a 3-1 lead.
The Sooners hit four singles over the next two innings, but couldn’t manufacture a run. Hitt retired all three batters in order in the top of the fourth inning, but was replaced after allowing back-to-back singles to lead off the fifth.
Hitt was credited for throwing four full innings and gave up five hits and five earned runs. Carter Campbell came in to replace Hitt with two runners on and allowed hits on four of the next five at-bats.
Three of those were doubles and the non-hit was a sacrifice fly ball to deep left field that scored another run. Carson Pierce and Will Carsten closed out the game and combined to allow just one hit and no runs.
Batting in the third and fourth spot in the lineup respectively, Madron and Harris each provided the Sooners some much-needed offensive firepower. The two juniors went three for four at the plate and each drove in runs.
The Sooners outhit the Pirates 11-10 and had six walks, with five of those hits coming after they had already trailed by seven runs. Meanwhile, nine of East Carolina’s 10 hits and three of their four walked batters came in just two innings.
Oklahoma finally got its full lineup healthy for the final stretch of the season and entered regional play having won 12 of its last 19 games to become one of the final four teams selected for the NCAA Tournament.
