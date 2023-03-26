For the second game in a row, Oklahoma was able to claw its way back from an early deficit just to fall in the final innings to Kansas State.
On Sunday, in the series finale, the Wildcats hit two home runs to open up a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Two innings later, Rocco Garza-Gongora led off the fourth with a double.
John Spikerman and Sebastian Orduno were both walked to load up the bases with no outs. Easton Carmichael hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score the first run of the day, before the Sooners came away with three consecutive hits to take a 4-3 lead.
Kendall Pettis hit another sacrifice fly and Anthony Mackenzie hit an RBI single to close out a six-run fourth inning.
After giving up the two home runs in the second, James HItt and reliever Will Carsten allowed just three hits and no runs over the next five innings to give the Sooners a 7-3 lead heading into the eighth inning.
Carsten picked up an early out to lead off the eighth before giving up a double and two walks to load up the bases with one out on the board. Kansas State’s Cash Rugely hit a two-RBI single and Raphael Pelletier hit a two-RBI double to tie the game heading into the ninth.
The Sooners went hitless in the top of the ninth and Kansas State led off the bottom of the inning with a walk. Twice the Wildcats got runners on base with a bunt, though the Sooners were able to throw out a runner at third on the second attempt.
The Sooners walked the next batter to load up the bases with one out and Brady Day scored the winning run on a walk-off single.
With an 8-7 win, the Wildcats secured a series sweep.
Oklahoma had eight hits in the game, but gave up 10, while walking or hitting seven batters. The Sooners used five pitchers on Sunday with Aaron Weber, Carter Campbell and Carson Pierce closing out the final inning.
The Sooners’ road trip through Kansas continues on Tuesday with a 6 p.m. game against Wichita State.
