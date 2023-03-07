Oklahoma managed just two hits in five innings when Dakota Harris singled with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.
Jackson Nicklaus stepped up and singled again, this time to right field, to advance Harris to third. With runners on the corners, UNLV brought in Noah Carabajal to try to get the final out, but Easton Carmichael was brought in as a pinch hitter and sent a 3-1 pitch into left field for a two-run single.
Rocco Garza-Gongora scored two more on a single and Bryce Madron extended the Sooners’ lead to 5-0 with a two-RBI double in the seventh.
Oklahoma’s offense exploded with six runs in the eighth against a struggling UNLV bullpen. The Sooners had two players hit by a pitch and two more walked on balls in a three-hit, six-run eighth inning.
UNLV made a dent in the Sooners’ lead in the final frame, but Oklahoma would hold on for an 11-6 win.
Nicklaus was a perfect four for four at the plate and Carmichael went three for three with three RBI. The Sooners finished with 14 hits in total, with 12 of those coming after the fifth inning.
UNLV starting pitcher Sam Simon allowed two hits in four innings with no runs, one walk and three strikeouts. The Sooners were struck out eight times on Tuesday and the Rebels were struck out 11 times.
Gray Thomas struck out the first batter he faced in the ninth inning, but hit or walked three of the next four that he faced. The Rebels capitalized on two OU errors in the final frame, scoring six runs on just two hits.
Oklahoma starter Gray Harrison didn’t allow a hit before being pulled at the start of the fifth inning. The junior struck out five of the 15 batters he faced with three walks.
After losing three of the first five games of the season, Oklahoma (7-5) is now riding a three-game winning streak. The Sooners will close out their two-game series with the Rebels on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
