Jimmy Crooks’ single to center field that scored Blake Robertson gave the Sooners an early 1-0 lead.
However, the Sooners didn’t find much momentum after that.
Texas responded with three runs in the top of the third inning to regain the lead. They added runs in the top of the fourth, sixth, eighth and ninth innings to keep the Sooners from fighting back into the game.
The Sooners struggled offensively, as Texas won 7-1 Friday in the first game of the series at Globe Life field in Arlington, Texas.
Bennet pitched most of the game for the Sooners, throwing six strikeouts while surrendering nine hits. Texas pitcher Pete Hansen (5-) earned the win for the Longhorns, throwing 12 strikeouts and surrendering two hits in eight innings.
“Their pitcher did a great job keeping us off balance,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “We didn’t give up any hard-hit balls in the third there. (Hansen) just started making pitches, and they got three runs there and kind of separated the game a little bit. One positive I was really proud of was to get Jaret (Godman) back out there and throwing good. So that was a good sign.”
Robertson led the team with one hit and the only run. Crooks recorded the team’s only other hit. The Longhorns recorded 13 hits.
The Sooners will look to even the series Saturday at noon.