If there’s one thing that’s keyed Oklahoma’s recent mound success going back to the Sooners’ victory at No. 1 Arkansas on March 16, it’s been a reluctance to issue free passes.
Friday night at Texas’ Disch-Falk Field, the Sooners were at it again. Through 10 2/3 innings, not one of OU’s five pitchers hit yet to yield a walk.
Finally, with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning, right-hander Luke Taggart issued one to Mitchell Daly, even on four pitches.
The next batter, Douglas Hodo, facing a 1-2 count, doubled to left-center field and that was that.
Ballgame.
A Red River classic, the ninth-ranked Longhorns edged the Sooners 4-3.
“I thought it was a really good ball game,” OU coach Skip Johnson said.
The first Big 12 Conference game for either team, the Sooners, who’d been on a six-game win streak before falling at Texas State Wednesday, fell to 12-9. The Longhorns improved to 16-6.
OU finished with seven hits, Texas with eight. Both teams committed one error. Only the Sooners turned the opposition’s miscue in the field into a run.
It was the tally that tied it and it came in the eighth inning, when Jimmy Crooks, on first base following a fielder’s choice, advanced all the way to third on a wild pick off attempt by Texas pitcher Tanner Witt, before coming home on a wild pitch from Witt.
The rest of the game, OU got a single from Jace Bohrofen in the ninth inning, and Tanner Tredaway drew a walk in the 11th, though neither reached second base.
The Sooners got six good innings from starting pitcher Wyatt Olds, who allowed four hits, three runs and struck out eight, and even better pitching from the bullpen: Jaret Goldman, Legend Smith, Jason Ruffcorn and Taggart, who tossed a collective 4 2/3 innings, allowing three hits, striking out four and and allowing only the final run.
Though Taggart took the loss, Johnson had no quarrel with his 1 2/3 innings of relief work.
“[He] left a ball up, that’s fine. He didn’t win or lose the game,” Johnson said. “For crying out loud, he was the best he’s been all year. I’m happy for him for that.”
OU’s Peyton Graham opened the game with a single and moved to third base on a single from Crooks. Graham then scored on a wild pitch issued by Texas starter Ty Madden. The next batter up, Tyler Hardman, lashed an double that brought home Crooks, giving the Sooners a quick 2-0 lead.
Texas responded with three runs in the second inning, getting a solo home run from Zach Zubia and run-scoring singles from Daly and Hodo.
Crooks, from the two-hole, and Kendall Pettis, batting ninth, were the only two Sooners to finish with more one hit, each registering two.
Silas Ardoin, Mitchell and Hodo each collected two hits for the Longhorns.The two rivals are back it at 5:30 p.m. today.
