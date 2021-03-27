Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.