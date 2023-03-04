Offense comes alive for Sooners in win over Mississippi State
Easton Carmichael’s three-run home run in the second inning sparked a big day for Oklahoma offensively.
Mississippi State responded with three hits and four runs in the bottom of the inning, but the Sooners weren’t done there. Dakota Harris scored two on a single up the middle and Rocco Garza-Gongora homered over the centerfield wall to put the Sooners back on top, 8-4.
Oklahoma finished with 18 hits at the plate in a 15-9 win over Mississippi State on Saturday.
“I thought it was a great team win,” OU head coach Skip Johnson said. “Guys battled all day long with two strikes and put the ball in play and kept the momentum going. A lot of times you see offenses, when they score big, nobody gets on (after that), but we got a couple of guys on and hit a double. Every time they scored, we scored.”
Harris singled four times, driving in two runs in the third inning and one in the fifth. Garza-Gongora entered as a pinch-hitter after an MSU pitching change in the third inning and launched his first career home run.
Jett Lodes pitched a career-high 3.0 innings in relief to earn his first career victory on the mound. Aaron Weber followed him with two scoreless frames to close the game. MSU starter Graham Yntema (1-1) took the loss for the Bulldogs (6-5).
The Sooners plated five runs in the fifth inning, compiling 12 runs in the span of four frames. Garza-Gongora, who was a double shy of the cycle, led off with his first career triple and scored on Carmichael’s base hit to left. Mackenzie knocked a two-run double and Harris singled home a run.
Oklahoma scored three runs over the final four innings, but were buoyed in the second half of the game by dominant pitching from Lodes and Weber. Lodes gave up one run on two hits and struck out three, and Weber closed the door with three strikeouts in his two frames.
Mississippi State cut the OU lead to 8-7 on a two-run double by Luke Hancock in the fourth inning before Oklahoma pulled away in the fifth. The Bulldogs added another pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Bryce Madron also notched three hits in the game, and Mackenzie finished with two RBIs and three runs scored.
The Sooners conclude the Frisco Classic against Ohio State at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Riders Field.
Staff and Wire reports
