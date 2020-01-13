OU baseball: Cade Cavalli named to Team USA's 26-man roster

Oklahoma pitcher Cade Cavalli throws against Baylor during the Big 12 tournament on May 22 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Cavalli was named to Team USA's 26-man collegiate roster on Tuesday.

Oklahoma's baseball season is one month away, almost to the day. 

The Sooners are ranked No. 24 in D1baseball.com's preseason poll, which includes Big 12 teams Texas Tech (No. 6) and Oklahoma State (No. 22). 

OU returns its top pitchers, Levi Prater and Cade Cavalli, and three of its top four hitters from a year ago. That team finished 33-23 overall and 11-13 in the Big 12, missing the NCAA postseason. 

The Sooners' season begins Feb. 14 with three games against Virginia in the Wahoos Classic in Pensacola, Florida. 

