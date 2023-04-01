Clay Horning
For The TranscriptIt’s not clear if there’s something specific about the way Sooner baseball coach Skip Johnson manages his team that creates these kinds of results.
Nor is it clear if there’s something specific his teams do as a result of the precision or alchemy of their coach’s approach.
But a pattern may be emerging after what happened a year ago and what’s already happened this weekend, even as it’s not quite complete.
Beginning Thursday, here’s what Oklahoma’s done inside L. Dale Mitchell Park:
A 23-11 loss to Stanford.
A 2-0 victory over Stanford.
A 6-5 victory over Stanford.
The same two teams conclude their rare middle-of-the-conference-season four-game set beginning at 1 p.m. today.
A year ago, Oklahoma was plodding along well enough, ranked among the top 25’s fringe, a baker’s dozen better than .500, when they visited Wichita State only to be shocked and embarrassed 18-0.
You may remember what happened next: they won two of three at fifth-ranked Texas Tech, swept the Big 12 tournament and wound up in the best two-of-three championship series of the Men’s College World Series, finishing national runner-up.
This is a different season.
The Sooners, having turned over a great deal of their roster, in rebuild mode, were a fine 13-7 after winning 11 of 14 by sweeping a three-game series at Houston on March 12.
However, that 12-run loss to the Cardinal marked their sixth straight setback with three more contests lined up against the nation’s seventh-ranked team.
A year ago, it was an 18-run loss followed by an historic run. Now, after scoring 11 runs only to lose by 12, they’ve bounced back with eight runs total over their next two games and won them both.
A pattern will be clear if OU can make the weekend’s turnaround also its season’s turnaround.
No coach approaches the game as granularly as Johnson, yet even he connected some dots when asked how important today’s game will be.
“Looking at last year’s club, (winning a series at) Texas Tech changed a lot of our goals moving forward,” he said. “And if it’s this series, it’s this series, (but) I’m not looking at it like that. I’m trying to win pitches.”
But maybe it will be this series.
Friday, it took four pitchers, led by starter Braxton Douthit’s 6 2/3 shutout innings, with the runs coming from John Spikerman’s sacrifice fly and Bryce Madron’s solo home run.
Saturday was a rollercoaster.
James Hitt started on the mound and was good enough, allowing four runs and eight hits over six innings.
The bullpen was better, Carter Campbell working an inning and a third, allowing no hits and an unearned run thanks to Carter Graham reaching on Sooner shortstop Anthony Mackenzie’s error; and Aaron Weber coming in for a five-out save, gutting out the final out by getting Braden Montgomery to fly out to left field after Tommy Troy walked and Graham singled, putting Cardinal runners at the corners.
The plate hero was Kendal Pettis, perhaps best known for getting on base without benefit of base hits, who smashed a two-run seventh-inning blast high and far over the left field wall, giving him his first home run of the season and his team a 6-4 edge that would not be caught.
Pettis noticed Stanford reliever Drew Dowd favored fastballs early in the count and breaking balls late.
“He threw me a breaking ball first pitch, so I kind of figured he was going to try to come in with another fastball,” Pettis said. “And he kind of just threw it right down the middle and I put a good swing on it.”
Forced to miss two games after a post-final-out ejection at Wichita State on Tuesday — balls and strikes the issue — Pettis said he was aware of a team meeting in the wake of Thursday’s embarrassing loss, but couldn’t be there for it as he served his suspension.
Johnson said he wasn’t aware of any out-of-the-ordinary meeting.
“All I did was meet with them about staying the course, staying the culture, our compete culture.” he said, “… championship standards, ‘O’ before ‘U’ mentality, process, engage, toughness and energy.
“That’s our core culture and we talk about it a lot.”
So maybe there was a special meeting and maybe there wasn’t. Perhaps it was just Johnson maintaining his own consistency, underlining what he always underlines.
Whatever, OU has again gone from embarrassment to triumph, dramatically enough to recall a year ago when a similar thing happened and the program dang near won it all.
That happening again is a long, long way away.
Also, Johnson’s unit could so easily have lost eight straight with no end in sight.
Yet instead, after all appeared lost, it’s turned things around and topped No. 7 twice with another chance today.
Good times.
