Thee's been a change of venue Oklahoma-Texas three-game series next month.
The Sooners announced Monday that the Red River Showdown series, set for April 1-3, will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The series was originally scheduled to be played in Norman.
The series will mark the third time the Sooners have traveled to the Texas Rangers' stadium. The Sooners are 4-2 in games played there this season.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for our team, to play the OU-Texas series at Globe Life Field,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “It’s a really big deal. Oklahoma-Texas is a huge rivalry, and we’re thankful to be able to play this series at a beautiful Major League ballpark.
"DFW is like a second home to OU and our fans, and we would love to see the stadium packed with crimson that weekend."
The Texas Rangers were initially scheduled to host the New York Yankees that weekend before the MLB Lockout pushed the start of the season back to April 7, creating a window for the OU-Texas series to be moved there.
The Sooners' upcoming home game Tuesday against Air Force has been moved to 4 p.m. to allow fans to attend both the game and the OU men's basketball NIT contest against Missouri State at 6 p.m. The baseball game was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The Sooners play Air Force at home again Wednesday at 2 p.m. before hosting a three-game home series against New Orleans on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.