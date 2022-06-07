A late-season surge by Kendall Pettis has given Oklahoma’s explosive offense another valuable weapon as it advances through the postseason.
The Sooners’ offense was looking for a spark in the second game of the Gainesville Regional final on Monday against Florida. With both teams facing elimination on Monday, Florida held Oklahoma to two hits and led 1-0 through the first four innings of the game.
After two quick outs, Pettis stepped up and delivered a solo home run into left field to tie the game and give the Sooners their first run in over seven innings played against the hosting Gators.
“I’m just really proud of the kids and how they responded and never gave in,” OU head coach Skip Johnson said. “They kept getting after it and getting after it. To me the story was Kendall [Pettis] with the big home run.”
The Sooners were able to keep the offensive momentum going after the fifth, getting a single from Crooks in the sixth before reeling off a big, four-run eighth inning to retake the lead en route to a 5-4 win that gave the program their first appearance in a Super Regional since 2013.
A little over a month ago, it would have been difficult to predict Pettis being the hero that helped lead the Sooners to a spot in the Super Regionals. The left fielder struggled offensively at times during the regular season, recording went hitless over an 11-game stretch through the month of April.
Pettis has a .341 batting average since that stretch and was named the Gainesville Regional Most Valuable Player after going 5-13 at the plate with two home runs. He joined Peyton Graham, John Spikerman, Jimmy Crooks and David Sandlin in being named to the Regional All-Tournament team.
Pettis is batting .351 since the start of the postseason with three homers.
In the first game of the regional against Florida, Pettis made a nice slide to beat the tag and steal home. The run extended the Sooners’ lead to three runs in the top of the fourth inning. He was also No. 4 on Sportscenter’s top 10 plays after going up the left-field wall to rob a home run against Wichita State late in the season.
“Coming into the regional, I was still trying to find my way,” Pettis said. “I know I’ve been hot going into the regional, but I wanted to bring that here and do anything I could to help my team, whether that was offensively or defensively. Not only did I do that, but we got some bats from Marucci. I tried one out and I liked it. I had that in my mindset, and it just helped me do well in the tournament.”
Pettis, who’s batting average was .156 and ranked 13th on the team among hitters with 20 at-bats in late April, is now hitting .268 on the season 44 days later.
Oklahoma will continue its postseason run on Friday when they take on No. 4-seeded Virginia Tech at 2 p.m.