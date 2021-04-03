OU baseball: Pitching woes destroy Sooners' chances early

Perhaps today, when Oklahoma and TCU meet to finish their three-game set at L. Dale Mitchell Park, the Sooners will finally score some runs that matter.
Two games in, though they’ve scored 13, no small number, but they’ve yet to score any to have actually impacted the game.
Friday, after the third inning, the Sooners were never closer than four runs. Saturday, after the first, they were never closer than five and only that until the second inning.
Though coach Skip Johnson will be pushing no panic buttons following Saturday’s 17-6 defeat, it was still a disheartening loss, their sixth in seven games.
“They were really good today,” he said of his players’ energy level. “They were a lot better today than they were yesterday.”
The problem was on the mound, where Sooner starting pitcher Jake Bennett got only four outs, yet allowed seven hits and eight runs, all earned.
Six of the Frogs first seven batters reached base, the last of them Gray Rodgers, whose two-run home run over right field made it 6-0.
“We just didn’t execute pitches,” Johnson said.
Bennett, a left-hander, Johnson said, was trying to pitch to the inner half of the plate and the ball kept running over the middle of it, making all the difference in the world.
Bennett led a parade of struggling Sooner pitchers.
Ben Abram allowed two runs over 2 1/3 innings. Jaret Godman allowed two runs over a single inning. Dexter Fowler allowed four over two and Javier Ramos allowed one over one.
TCU starters Austin Krob dazzled, working seven innings, striking out 10 and walking two, allowing three hits and a single run. When he left, his team led 15-1. It was only after he left that OU finally scored some runs.
TCU wasn’t charged with any errors, but some difficult plays in the infield led to a couple hits from Diego Muniz and Tanner Tredaway. Those, matched with four walks, led to three Sooners runs in the eighth inning.
In the ninth inning, Brett Squires hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot, and Tyler Hardman doubled home Zaragoza, whose line shot literally took the glove of TCU reliever Braxton Pearson’s hand.
That was it.
For the second straight game, the Sooners failed to make the Horned Frogs sweat, even a little.
Jimmy Crooks, Hardman and Muniz each delivered two hits for OU. Zaragoza only managed one hit, but scored three runs.
Elijah Nunez and Luke Boyers, batting 1-2 for TCU, combined on six hits, five RBIs and four runs. Gene Wood went 3 for 6, drove in four and scored twice.
Johnson’s way is to stay the course.
“We’ve fought through some adversities [this season] and we understand that side of it,” he said. “We understand what the game is doing and [it] will pass and we’re going to move on and I think those guys will be ready to play tomorrow for sure.”
Tomorrow is now today.
The Sooners have one more shot at the Frogs. A win might go a very long way.