NORMAN — The weekend began so well for coach Skip Johnson’s Oklahoma baseball team, clipping eighth-ranked Texas Tech in extra innings Friday night.
The Red Raiders, however, got their revenge. Not just Saturday, when they outscored the Sooners by 13 runs, but Sunday, too, when they scored 13, exiting Norman with a 13-2 victory.
OU fell to 25-25 overall and 9-12 in Big 12 Conference play. The Sooners have three regular season and conference games remaining, all at Baylor beginning Thursday.
Were the Sooners to nab their first sweep of the conference season, they’d assure themselves of a winning record exiting the Big 12 tourney, which begins the following week in Oklahoma City, and finally get back to .500 in the Big 12 standings.
The Red Raiders improved to 33-12 and 12-9 in conference play and, for the second straight day, Sooner pitching could not begin to slow them down.
Luke Taggart got the start, but was off the mound before the top of the second inning was complete, getting nicked for four runs, allowing three hits and walking two.
Carson Carter, in relief, fared worse, allowing seven runs in less than two innings.
Wyatt Olds and Jake Bennett, who had been weekend starters throughout the conference season until Tech arrived in town, pitched the last four innings of the seven-inning run-rule, Olds allowing two runs and Bennett going unscathed.
At the plate, Tyler Hardman went 4 for 4 with three doubles, scoring both of OU’s runs, raising his batting average to .399.
Jace Bohrofen, who went 2 for 4, knocked Hardman home in the third inning. Justin Mitchell knocked him home on the seventh. OU finished with nine hits.
The Raiders finished with 14 hits, five of them home runs from Easton Murrell, Jace Jung, Cole Stilwell, Cal Conley and Braxton Fulford.
Jung and Conley each drove in three.
