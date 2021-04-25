Braden Carmichael wasn’t great on the mound, but Jason Ruffcorn was very good and, in the last of a three-game set against Georgia Southern, the Sooners’ bats showed up in a big way Sunday afternoon at L Dale Mitchell Park.
Banging out 18 hits after getting swept one day earlier, Oklahoma claimed a 14-4 victory, scoring the games last 13 runs.
Tyler Hardman hit the game’s only home run, a two-run shot in the fourth inning that put the Sooners up 5-4.
Jimmy Crooks, Brett Squires, Breydon Daniel and Brandon Zaragoza each matched Hardman’s two RBIs.
Crooks and Squires both finished 3 for 5 and scored two runs, as well.
The Eagles got to Carmichael, OU’s starting pitcher, for two runs in both the first and second innings.
Carmichael opened the fifth inning allowing three straight Eagle hits before striking out Noah Ledford. That’s when Sooner coach Skip Johnson brought Ruffcorn in to relieve.
Ruffcorn worked out of the jam and finished on the mound, needing 45 pitches to deal 3 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings, striking out two and walking none.
The victory moved the Sooners to 20-19. Georgia Southern dropped to 24-15.
OU has the mid-week off before meeting Oklahoma State in Stillwater at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Bedlam series will moves to Norman for Saturday’s and Sunday’s games.
