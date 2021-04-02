OU baseball: Sooner miscues make it easier on Frogs

Coach Skip Johnson and his Oklahoma baseball team may have some momentum heading into the second game of their series with TCU today.
Over the last four innings of Friday’s series opener against the 11th-ranked Frogs, the Sooners gave up four runs, yet scored a healthy seven.
They ground out better at bats, they delivered two-out hits, one of them with a runner in scoring position for the first time in a while.
“I thought the last four innings was probably our best baseball we’ve played in probably a week, so that was good,” Johnson said.
The problem was five very difficult innings preceded the last four and, because of them, the Sooners fell 11-7.
TCU (18-7, 4-0 Big 12) did plenty to make things hard on OU (13-12, 1-3).
The Horned Frogs banged out 15 hits, seven more than the Sooners.
They got two home runs from Gene Wood, a two-run shot in the second inning that helped the Horned Frogs jump out to a 3-0 edge — that became 4-0 after four innings and 7-0 after five — and a second two-run shot in the seventh that helped them to maintain a liberating cushion
What OU did was make things worse.
Starting pitcher Wyatt Olds retired the first three batters he faced before the wheels fell off in a way that was about more than his pitching.
He struggled to cover first base twice. He was charged with two errors on pick-off attempts (though one of them, perhaps, should have belonged to first baseman Tyler Hardman). He hit two batters. The Horned Frogs stole four bases behind him.
“We were totally disconnected,” Johnson said.
It was too bad, because OU swung the bats with a vengeance late.
Hardman may have let a throw by him, but he answered at the plate, belting his seventh home run of the season in the sixth inning and his eighth in the ninth, each a two-run shot.
Diego Muniz hit his second home run of the season, leading off OU’s half of the seventh with a shot over left field.
It was only two of the Frogs runs, but they mirrored the kind of struggles that cost the Sooners early, in the top of the ninth inning.
Hunter Wolfe hit into a shortstop-to-catcher out following back-to-back singles from Zach Humphreys and Gene Wood. The first out, Brandon Zaragoza’s sharp fielding gave OU a chance to get out of the frame unscathed.
Next up, Luke Boyles clubbed a chopper to second baseman Conor McKenna, who charged the ball unnecessarily hard, playing it into an in-between hop he couldn’t handle, loading the bases.
That meant Tommy Sacco’s fly ball to left field wasn’t the third out, but the second, allowing Humphreys to tag up and run home and Wood to tag up and reach third base. Then Wood scored on a wild pitch from Sooner reliever Jett Lodes.
So, after Hardman’s ninth-inning blast, the tying run remained in the dugout, rather than on deck.
It was that kind of game for the Sooners, who will try again beginning at 4 p.m. today.