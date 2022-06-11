Strong pitching had put Oklahoma just win away from advancing to the College World Series.
However, the Sooners' bullpen struggled to repeat that success in their second outing against Virginia Tech on Saturday at Atlantic Union Bank Park.
Virginia Tech opened up the game with a solo home run on the second pitch of the game. With the Sooners still trailing 1-0, the Hokies hit two more home runs on starting pitcher David Sandlin in the third inning.
“He just kept the balls over the middle of the plate, and when you throw the ball over the middle of the plate against a good offense you’re gonna get beat,” OU head coach Skip Johnson said. “You’ve got to credit (our pitchers) for having the guts to throw the ball to the target. That’s all we ask him to do is throw the ball at the target, because you can’t control the outcome, but you can control whether you’re throwing to the target or not.”
Facing a 5-1 deficit, the Sooners’ offense was able to flip some of the momentum back to their side in the bottom of the third. Blake Robertson drove in a run on a single into centerfield and Jimmy Crooks drove in two runs with the bases loaded to cut the Hokies’ lead down to two runs heading into the fourth inning.
Brett Squires sent a solo home run into right centerfield in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 5-4 heading into the top of the fifth inning.
The Hokies came back to score seven combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings to run away with a 14-8 win to force a decisive Game 3 at the NCAA Blacksburg Super Regional.
“We started off struggling a little bit and it kind of snowballed and we had a chance to get momentum back and then we didn’t play defense,” Johnson said. “I thought we had really quality at-bats and that’s a tribute to our offense. We’ve got to continue to go out and get after it.”
Oklahoma doubled its previous high for runs allowed this post season (seven in a loss against Florida) and surrendered a season-high five home runs to the Hokies. Sandlin was replaced by Carter Campbell with one out remaining in the fourth.
The Sooners needed seven different pitchers on Saturday, with five of those throwing less than 15 pitches. Oklahoma’s defense made three defensive errors and allowed 15 hits in the game.
Oklahoma had eight hits and eight runs while leaving nine runners on base and coming up empty on two of three bases-loaded opportunities.
Virginia Tech’s Jonah Hurney was particularly effective after entering the game in the bottom of the fifth. Outside of a solo home run by Tanner Tredaway, Hurney allowed one hit and no earned runs while striking out seven batters over four innings.
“We didn’t really have a good approach against him,” Crooks said about facing Hurney. “All of his stuff was working today, we just didn’t make the adjustments.”
Going into a win-or-go-home situation on Sunday, the Sooners will likely turn to redshirt freshman Cade Horton on the mound. Horton got the start in the final game of the Big 12 championship game against Texas.
Oklahoma and Virginia Tech will play for a spot in the College World Series at noon CT Sunday. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.