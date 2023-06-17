Oklahoma announced another addition to its coaching staff on Thursday with the hiring of Todd Butler as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
Butler played for the Sooners from 1987-1988 and spent six seasons as the head coach of Wichita State and three seasons as the head coach of McNeese State. A member of two NCAA Tournament teams after transferring to Oklahoma from McNeese State, Butler broke the school record for stolen bases in a season (46) in 1988, a record which still stands today.
OU head coach Skip Johnson has continued to find former Oklahoma players to fill up his coaching staff.
"My family and I are overwhelmed with joy to return full circle to the University of Oklahoma where I began my career as a Sooner," Butler said in a statement. "I greatly want to thank Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione, head coach Skip Johnson and Executive Associate AD Greg Tipton for the fantastic opportunity to come back home to L Dale Mitchell Park where great memories will continue to be made. I especially want to thank my wife, Melissa, and daughters, Caitlyn and Kendyll, for their support and love in making this decision.”
Butler has spent the last three seasons as the Senior Associate Athletics Director at McNeese State.
The news of Butler’s hiring came just three days after the Sooners received another commitment from a former Shocker. Wichita State pitcher Jace Miner announced on Twitter on Monday that he planned to transfer to Oklahoma.
The lefty is coming off a sophomore season in which he was named Second Team All-American Athletic Conference with a 2.05 ERA and 10 earned runs allowed in 44 innings.
The Sooners faced Miner in three different meetings with the Shockers this season and didn’t record a hit or a run in over five innings pitched.
