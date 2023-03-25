Despite giving up five consecutive runs to fall behind 6-1 early, Oklahoma battled back to tie the game when Sebastian Orduno tagged up on a ball that was caught in foul territory.
Kansas State responded with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning and the Sooners were held scoreless over the final three innings to fall 7-6 and secure the Wildcats win the weekend series.
The Wildcats (16-8, 3-2 Big 12) again were first to produce, scoring one run in the second inning on a ground out with runners on first and second.
The Sooners (13-10, 2-3 Big 12) responded in the top of the third after freshman left fielder Rocco Garza-Gongora laced a two-out double to right center. Sophomore center fielder John Spikerman sliced a single through the right side, plating Garza-Gongora.
Both teams were held scoreless in their respective half innings before Kansas State swung out in front with five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
After a fly out to right, Kansas State's Cole Johnson was hit by a pitch. Cash Rugley doubled down the right field line with two outs, putting runners on second and third.
A walk loaded the bases and Roberto Pena tallied a three-RBI double to left center. In the next K-State at bat, Brendan Jones homered to left center, reaching the five run tally.
The Sooners were quick to respond and tallied three runs in the sixth.
With two outs, junior shortstop Anthony Mackenzie was hit by a pitch and advanced to third after a Garza-Gongora single. The Sooners loaded the bases after a Spikerman walk.
K-State felt the mounting pressure and made a pitching change. Freshman catcher Easton Carmicheal slapped a single to center, scoring Mackenzie and Garza-Gongora.
Spikerman scored on a single by junior right fielder Bryce Madron. After Spikerman crossed the plate, the inning ended on a play at third.
Starter Braxton Douthit kept the momentum in the Oklahoma dugout, netting three consecutive outs in the bottom of the fifth.
Sophomore third baseman Wallace Clark opened the sixth with a walk and sophomore second baseman Jackson Nicklaus laced a single to center, advancing to second on a throw to third that produced the first Oklahoma out.
Redshirt junior Sebastian Orduno tallied a pinch-hit RBI single to center, plating Nicklaus from second. After another K-State pitching change, redshirt junior designated hitter Kendall Pettis doubled to left center and gave the Sooners runners on second and third.
Mackenzie sliced a ball down the left field line that was caught by the diving Kansas State left fielder, allowing Orduno to score on the sacrifice fly. A ground out ended the OU scoring threat.
The Oklahoma defense produced two quick outs in the bottom of the sixth, but back-to-back doubles by Orlando Salinas and Pena tallied the go-ahead run to reach the final total.
Douthit (3-1) pitched 5.2 innings and tallied three strikeouts. He received his first loss of the season and K-State's Mason Buss (3-0) earned the win.
Carmichael recorded a team-best two RBI. Garza-Gongora and Spikerman finished 2 for 4 at the plate. Orduno remained in the contest at first after his pinch-hit RBI single and went 2 for 2.
Carson Pierce pitched two scoreless innings of relief and recorded one strikeout.
The series finale is set for Sunday. First pitch is at 1 p.m. inside Tointon Family Stadium.
