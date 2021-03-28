Through eight innings Sunday, both Oklahoma and Texas had scored two runs and only two Sooners hitters had delivered a hit, Jimmy Crooks and Tyler Hardman, each registering two.
In the ninth, two away, each delivered their third, both singles, meaning somebody else would finally have to come through and Conor McKenna did, lashing a single that clipped the gloves of two Longhorn infielders, a state of affairs that allowed Crooks to score the run that delivered OU a 3-2 victory all the way from second base.
Texas still claimed the series completed at Disch-Falk Field, but OU was able to end a three-game losing streak and knock off the ninth-ranked team in the nation, moving to 13-10 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12 Conference, while Texas fell to 17-7 and 2-1.
Jason Ruffcorn picked up the win in relief, working 1 2/3 innings, yet the starter who have him the opportunity, Braden Carmichael, was very good, allowing one run over seven innings, allowing four hits and four walks, while striking out five.
Next up, the Sooners are in Stillwater for a bonus Bedlam game that won’t count in the conference standings, first pitch slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.