After facing an early deficit, Oklahoma bounced right back to build a big lead over Florida and advance to the regional finals.
After trailing 2-0 heading into the third inning, Peyton Graham and Blake Robertson hit back-to-back home runs to give the Sooners a 3-2 lead. Tanner Tredaway took advantage of a wild pitch to put an end to a four-run third inning.
Jimmy Crooks also homered in both the fifth and seventh innings to give the Sooners a 8-3 lead after seven and a half innings. The redshirt sophomore also doubled in the third inning to finish 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBI.
The two home runs give Crooks seven on the season after struggling at the plate in recent games.
“I’ve been in a slump all tournament, but I’ve just tried to stick with my game plan and stay up the middle and let my hands work,” Crooks said.
Despite giving up a run in the sixth and seventh inning, the Sooners were able to hang on to defeat the hosting Gators 9-4. The win puts Oklahoma one win away from advancing to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2013.
David Sandlin pitched the first six innings and allowed five hits and three earned runs, while striking out five batters. Chazz Martinez pitched a portion of the seventh before being replaced by Trevin Michael.
Michael allowed one hit and no runs while pitching the final 2.1 innings. The Gators finished with eight hits.
“In a three-game weekend or a four-game weekend, you’ve got to conserve as much as you can out of the bullpen,” OU head coach Skip Johnson said. “Getting some length out (Sandlin) was really good. Just going pitch-to-pitch, I thought he did a really good job of going pitch-to-pitch.”
Meanwhile, Florida threw five pitchers on Saturday and the Sooners got a hit on each of them. Oklahoma had 11 hits in the game and four home runs.
Kendall Pettis went 2-for-3 and scored three runs. Graham was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
“Seeing those guys and seeing the different shapes of their breaking ball, fastball, change ups, it’s gonna help you,” Johnson said. “It’ll help for sure, they’re a good club there’s a reason why they have 40 wins and we just have to make sure that we take care of our responsibilities and play one pitch at a time.”
Oklahoma will face the winner of Central Michigan and Florida on Sunday at 6 p.m. If they lose, they two teams will play again on Monday at noon.