It took Oklahoma five innings and putting eight runners on base to finally put its first run across the plate.
Once it did, on a bases-loaded walk by John Spikerman, the Sooners went on to rally off six runs over the next three innings to take a commanding 6-2 lead over Baylor. Oklahoma starter James Hitt pitched into the sixth inning and allowed just two hits and one run with three strikeouts and two walks.
Hitt gave up a single on the first batter he faced, then didn’t allow another hit until midway through the sixth. After recording 13 hits in the series-opener, the Sooners held Baylor to just four hits on Friday night to secure an important bounce-back win.
The Sooners’ 6-3 win evens the series 1-1 heading into a pivotal game three on Saturday.
Anthony Mackenzie finished two for five at the plate with a two-RBI single in the top of the seventh to give the Sooners a 5-1 lead. The Sooners were walked 14 times and had eight strikeouts.
Jackson Nicklaus scored two runs on bases-loaded walks. The Sooners still left 15 runners on base and loaded the bases up five different times.
The Sooners were one for five at the plate with the bases loaded and were 3-14 with runners in scoring position. Oklahoma finished with eight hits at the plate, but had four defensive errors.
All six of Oklahoma’s runs came with two outs on the board.
Kale Davis and Aaron Weber combined to pitch the final three innings and allowed two combined hits and two combined runs.
The Sooners will face Baylor again on Saturday at 2 p.m.
