With two runners on base, Wichita State’s Jaden Gustafson threatened to take the Shockers’ first lead in the game with a base hit into shallow right field.
Oklahoma right fielder Bryce Madron grabbed the ball on the roll and immediately sent it to home plate. Mauricio Millan, who was standing on second base turned the corner after reaching third to try to put the Shockers up 2-1 in the fourth.
Madron’s throw from right field was lasered to the plate. It took one hop and landed right in the chest of OU catcher Diego Muniz, who easily made the tag for the final out of the inning.
Wichita State had seven hits on Tuesday, but the Sooners would only allow one run to cross in an 8-1 bounce-back win.
It was the last of three meetings between the two teams this season and is the Sooners’ first win over the Shockers. Wichita State’s lone run came on a home run by Payton Tolle in the fourth inning.
After the home run, the Shockers hit three more singles in the inning, but couldn’t come away with a score. Carter Campbell replaced Carson Atwood on the mound after the fourth and allowed just one hit over the next two innings.
Kale Davis was brought into the game to start the fifth inning, and after giving up a walk and a single, was again able to keep the Shockers from manufacturing anymore runs.
The Sooners took an early lead in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly ball from Kendall Pettis. After Wichita State’s response in the top of the fourth, the Sooners responded with four runs on five hits in the bottom of the inning.
Pettis helped put the Sooners’ second run of the day across on an RBI single and then scored the third run on a passed ball. Wallace Clark hit a triple down the right field line to score two more runs to close out the inning.
Pettis finished two for three at the plate with two RBI. Madron and John Spikerman each also had two hits in the game.
The Sooners had 10 hits at the plate and were able to take advantage of a pair of Wichita State errors. They still left seven runners on base and were struck out five times, all looking.
Oklahoma used five pitchers on Tuesday with starter Gray Harrison leading the way for the first two and two-third innings. Harrison allowed just one hit and no runs with a strikeout and a walk.
Carson Atwood had three strikeouts from the third to fourth inning, but allowed four hits and a home run. The Sooners’ next three pitchers only allowed two hits and no runs with three strikeouts.
The Sooners remain at home this weekend when they host Texas Tech for a three-game series. Game one is schedule for Friday at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.
