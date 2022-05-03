Oklahoma was off from start to finish Tuesday.
The Sooners didn’t score a run until the seventh inning at Dallas Baptist, when Wallace Clark scored Brent Squires on a single to left field. Otherwise, it was all Dallas Baptist as they beat the Sooners 10-1.
Dallas Baptist started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning and added three more runs in the third. They added to their lead with three runs across the next two innings before putting the game away with a three-run inning in the bottom of the eighth.
The Sooners did find some success at the plate, recording eight hits. But they struggled to bring batters home, and Dallas Baptist with 16 hits of their own. Tanner Tredaway led the way with three hits for the Sooners.
Braden Carmichael recorded the loss on the mound, recording two strikeouts but surrendering five hits and four runs in 2.1 innings pitched.
The Sooners drop to 27-16 and will look to bounce back at TCU starting at 6 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast online at ESPN+.