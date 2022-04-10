: The previous two Bedlam meetings saw Oklahoma win behind late comebacks, including Friday night’s game to open the three-game series.
It was Oklahoma State’s this time around.
The Sooners’ four-run performance in the top of the seventh inning gave them a 7-3 lead over their in-state rival. The Cowboys responded with one run in the bottom of the frame, but the Sooners still held the advantage.
However, the Cowboys tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with three runs, two of them coming on a home run by Roc Riggio. The Sooners were unable to break the tie in the top of the ninth and needed to play great defense to force extra innings.
But OSU’s Marcus Brown was able to make it from second base to home on a wild pitch, giving the Cowboys an 8-7 win Saturday in Stillwater.
Blake Robertson finished with two hits and two runs, while Tanner Tredaway added 3 RBIs and a run.
The Sooners will look to bounce back at 3 p.m. Sunday to clinch the series.