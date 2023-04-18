With just one swing, Dakota Harris got Oklahoma off to a commanding start to Tuesday’s midweek Bedlam matchup.
The Sooners were walked and hit by a pitch to lead off the game before Harris blasted a three-run home run into left field. The rest of the game would bear very little resemblance to the first thee at-bats, as the Cowboys would score eight runs in the first two innings to run away with a blowout win.
The Sooners only had one other chance to make the game close in the seventh, before the Cowboys would slam the door on a 19-8 win with a seven-run eighth inning.
The Sooners (19-19) pulled within 11-8 with their three-run eighth inning, then had the tying run at the plate with two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth inning and a 12-8 score but were unable to pull closer. The Cowboys (25-13) scored five runs in the first inning and three runs in the second inning, then added single runs in four straight frames and seven more runs in the eighth.
Harris went three for five with a home run and two doubles and Bryce Madron and Diego Muniz each drove in two runs.
Harris hammered a three-run home run in the top of the first inning and doubled in the seventh and eighth innings. Madron hit a mammoth solo homer in the fifth inning and Muniz lined a two-run single in the seventh.
The third batter of the game, Harris put Oklahoma on the board quickly in the first inning. Anthony Mackenzie walked and Madron was hit by a pitch, setting up the junior shortstop’s three-run blast high off the building that houses the batting cages behind the home bullpen in left field. Madron drove home Wallace Clark with a sacrifice fly in the second.
Oklahoma State responded with five runs in the bottom of the first on three hits and four walks, including a three-run double by Nolan Schubart. An RBI double by Chase Adkison and a two-run homer by Tyler Wulfert made it 8-4 after two innings.
OSU added a run in the fourth on a double by Adkison, one in the fifth on a homer by Colin Brueggemann, one in the sixth on a homer by David Mendham and one more in the seventh on a homer by Roc Riggio.
The Sooners picked up a run in the top of the fifth when Madron hit a 446-foot moonshot over the batter’s eye in center field, then put up a crooked number in the eighth inning. Jackson Nicklaus drew a bases-loaded walk before Muniz lined a two-run single into center field to make it 11-8. A strikeout with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth ended an OU scoring threat. OSU scored seven runs in the eighth on three hits and six walks.
Starter Gray Harrison (0-2) took the loss, while Evan O’Toole (4-1) got the win in relief and Isaac Stebens earned a save.
The Sooners and Cowboys will meet again in a Big 12 conference series on the final weekend of the regular season, May 18-20, at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.
This weekend, Oklahoma travels to Austin, Texas, for a three-game series at No. 14 Texas starting on Friday at 7 p.m.
