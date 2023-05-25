Oklahoma appeared to miss out on a big opportunity to gain some early momentum when John Spikerman was thrown out at home plate while trying to take two bases on a passed ball.
It was clear Texas Tech was out of synch coming into the second round of the Big 12 Tournament. A single and a pair of passed balls put the Sooners right on the brink of landing the first blow.
Still, the big tag out at home, which had the opportunity to swing the momentum back away from the Sooners, didn’t stop the Red Raiders’ struggles. Kendall Pettis and Bryce Madron were walked on the next two at-bats before Dakota Harris was hit with another wild pitch.
With the bases loaded, Anthony Mackenzie drew a walk to score the first run of the day, but the Sooners couldn’t do any more damage. It was the kind of missed opportunity that had cost the Sooners games at points throughout the season.
Oklahoma wasn’t done there, scoring nine runs in the first six innings to build an early, but it wasn’t enough to hold off a late Texas Tech charge.
The Red Raiders would come back from a five-run deficit in the final three inning to win 10-9 on a walk-off single by Kevin Bazzell.
The Sooners bounced back from that first inning to score two more key runs to extend their lead to 3-0. Kendall Pettis hit a hard line drive that went through the glove of the Texas Tech third baseman.
The Red Raiders appeared to finally get something going at the plate in the bottom of the third inning. They loaded up the bases with one out on the board before the Sooners executed a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.
Oklahoma again got a pair of runs across in the fourth on an two RBI-single by Madron with the bases loaded. When the Red Raiders went back to the plate in the bottom of the inning, it was the Sooners’ turn to give away easy runs with defensive mistakes.
Jackson Nicklaus accounted for a pair of Sooner errors, first on a bobbled ground ball to lead off the inning and then on a routine pop fly that would’ve ended the inning. Not only would the play have kept the Red Raiders scoreless, it also would’ve ended the inning with runners stranded for the second inning in a row.
Texas Tech went on to single on their next three at-bats to score four runs on four hits and cut the Sooners’ lead to one run.
Oklahoma opened up the game in the top of the sixth with three consecutive walks and scored a run on a wild pitch. With a runner on third, Harris laid down a sacrifice bunt to score another.
Anothony Mackenzie closed out a three-run sixth inning with an RBI-single to left centerfield.
The Red Raiders made a late charge, scoring two runs in the seventh inning on a home run by Dylan Maxcey. Trailing 9-7 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Red Raiders landed a single and were walked to put the tying run on home plate.
Oklahoma reliever Braxton Douthit faced Maxcey on the next at-bat, and struck him out. Two pitches later, Tracer Lopez dropped a single into right center.
Two pitches after that, Nolen Hester hit a groundball up the middle of the field to tie the game. A single by Gage Harrelson could’ve given Texas Tech the winning run on a hard hit ball at shortstop Dakota Harris.
Harris made a nice play on the ball to at least stop it to preventing the winning run from scoring. In the end, that run came three pitches later on a hard line drive by Bazzell that bounced off Clark’s chest and ended up rolling into the outfield.
The Sooners will play in an elimination game on Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Oklahoma State. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.