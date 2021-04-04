On the last day of TCU’s three-game visit to L. Dale Mitchell Park, Oklahoma finally scored some runs that mattered, finally took a lead, finally had a fighting chance against the 11th-ranked Horned Frogs.
The Sooners did not, however, win, as TCU completed its three-game sweep, getting out of town with a 7-3 victory.
The Sooners fell to 13-14 overall and 1-5 against Big 12 competition. The Horned Frogs improved to 19-7 and 6-0.
OU finished with six hits, two of them from Tyler Hardman and one of them, a home run, his third of the series and seventh of the season.
Help from other sources, though, was in short supply.
Hardman’s long ball was a two-run shot coming in the third inning. Along with Conor McKenna’s sacrifice fly that plated Peyton Graham in the second, the Sooners’ led 3-0 after three innings.
It didn’t last.
The Horned Frogs put three runs across to tie it in their half of the fourth inning and four more in the seventh.
Porter Brown, Phillip Sikes and Brayden Taylor each hit home runs for TCU in the seventh inning.
Braden Carmichael worked 6 1/3 innings for the Sooners, striking out two, walking none, allowing eight hits and five runs, three of them unearned on the back end of a fourth-inning error charged to Tanner Tredaway.
Jason Rufforn pitched two innings of scoreless relief to close the game for OU on the mound. All the Sooners could manage at the plate during that span, however, was a pinch-hit double from Justin Mitchell.
The Sooners will play host to Oral Roberts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before welcoming Kansas for a three-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
