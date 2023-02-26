Oklahoma was trying to find a way to avoid wasting another strong defensive performance in the third game of a weekend series with Rider.
Through five innings of Sunday’s game the Sooners allowed just two hits and no runs behind the arm of starting pitcher Braxton Douthit. One of those hits was a big one — a solo home run by Scott Shaw in the top of the third inning to even the game, 2-2.
After going hitless in back-to-back innings, Easton Carmichael go the Sooners’ offense going again with a walk. Caden Powell drove Carmicahel in two pitches later to give OU a 2-1 lead.
On the next at-bat, Jackson Nicklaus tripled on ball hit into right field for another run. Six runs scored in the bottom of the fifth and the Sooners took a commanding 7-1 lead.
Oklahoma didn’t let up from there, scoring four runs during the sixth and seventh inning to clinch the weekend series with an 11-1 run-rule victory.
Nicklaus went back to the plate in the sixth with a runner on third base and blasted a two-run homer into left field. Anthony Mackenzie hit another home run to lead off the seventh inning and Wallace Clark ended the game with an RBI single three batters later.
Douthit allowed just two hits, one earned run and two walks over the first six innings of the game with six strikeouts. Gray Harrsion came in to pitch the final inning and retired all three batters in order.
The Sooners finished with 11 hits with seven extra-base hits. They were 6-11 at the plate with runners in scoring position and a perfect two for two with runners on third.
Dakota Harris had two of those hits with two RBI. The Sooners didn’t allow another hit after Shaw’s home run in the third inning.
Oklahoma (4-4) will now take a two-game winning streak into Wednesday’s game against UT Arlington. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. in Arlington, Tex.
