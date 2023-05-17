Oklahoma is coming off one of its best stretches of the season as it heads into a tough conference finale against Oklahoma State over the weekend.
Over the past 21 days, the Sooners have won seven of their last 10 with road sweeps over Texas and Gonzaga and won one of three games on the road against Big 12 leader West Virginia. Now the Sooners are back at L. Dale Mitchell Park to face a Cowboy team that’s second in the Big 12 standings and 22nd in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
The Sooners begin the three-game series on Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. All three games will be televised on ESPN+.
Oklahoma enters the final weekend of the regular season tied for sixth place in the conference standings (10-11). There are six schools within three games of the Sooners in the standings, including Oklahoma State (13-8) and seventh-placed Kansas (7-14).
Dakota Harris has continued a strong season despite injuries, hitting .333 at the plate with seven home runs and 43 RBI.
The Cowboys enter the game hitting .310 as a team (second in the Big 12) with 94 home runs (first in the Big 12), and is their most in a single season since 1999. Tyler Wulfert has led the way for OSU at the plate with a .364 batting average.
