Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.