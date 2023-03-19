Coming off a narrow, series-evening win over TCU the night before, Oklahoma found itself down three runs midway through the fifth inning on Sunday.
The Horned Frogs capitalized on a pair of Oklahoma defensive errors to score two runs on two hits in the fourth inning and Brayden Taylor hit a solo home run in the next frame to make it 3-0. Needing a response, the Sooners got a lead-off single from Sebastian Orduno in the bottom of the inning.
Kendall Pettis singled and Anthony Mackenzie was hit by a pitch to load up the bases with no outs. Bryce Madron grounded into a fielder’s choice to score the Sooners’ first run of the afternoon and Dakota Harris drove in one more to make it 3-2 heading into the sixth.
The Sooners weren’t done there.
After registering just two hits through the first four innings, the Sooners’ offense came away with nine hits over the next three innings to take control of the game late.
Oklahoma held on for a 7-5 win to open up the conference season with a series win over No. 11 TCU.
The Sooners loaded up the bases again in the sixth, scoring the tying run when Rocco Garza-Gongora was hit by a pitch. The Horned Frogs retook the lead in the seventh on a two-RBI single by Karson Bowen.
After two early outs to start the bottom of the inning, the Sooners managed to come away with four hits and four runs to take a 7-5 lead into the eighth. James Hitt started on the mound for the Sooners, pitching into the fifth inning before being replaced by Will Carsten.
The Horned Frogs got four hits on Carsten in two innings with three earned runs, two walks and four strikeouts. Over the final 2 2/3 innings, the Sooners used four different pitchers to put TCU away.
Julien Hachem, Carson Pierce, Carter Campbell and Aaron Weber allowed no hits and no runs over that span with a strikeout and a walk.
Hacem earned the win after facing just two batters and allowing no hits and no runs.
The Sooners finished with 11 hits including three-hit games from Easton Carmichael and Pettis. They’ve now won 11 of their last 14 games and six straight Big 12 series dating back to last season.
Oklahoma will be back at home on Tuesday to face Dallas Baptist at 6:30 p.m.
