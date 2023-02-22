Oklahoma did what it could to crawl back into the game, but Abilene Christian was threatening to shut the door on the Sooners when Crew Parke dropped a fly ball into short center field in the bottom of the eighth inning.
With runners on second and third, the Wildcats could’ve extended their lead to two or three runs heading into the final inning at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. With the game on the line, John Spikerman came racing up the field and made an athletic, diving catch to end the inning with two runners stranded.
But there was little evidence of the momentum that the Sooners had garnered as they began the top of the ninth inning. Fresh off his heroic grab, Spikerman went to the plate and was struck out in four pitches.
Anthony Mackenzie only saw one pitch before flying out to left field. Everything seemed to change when junior outfielder Bryce Madron was walked with the game on the line and two outs.
Madron went on to steal second base and scored the tying run when Dakota Harris came away with a clutch, line-drive single into left field. Harris was ruled out at second base upon an official review and the pressure was put back on the Sooners’ defense to force extra innings.
The Sooners’ comeback would end there, however, as the Wildcats would go on to win it on a walk-off single by Maddox Miesse.
The 4-3 loss gives Oklahoma three losses in its last four games.
Jackson Nicklaus led off extra innings with a walk, but the Sooners couldn’t get anything going offensively after that — Wallace Clark hit into a fielder’s choice and Patrick Engskov hit into a double play to end the side for the Sooners.
Oklahoma brought in Gray Thomas for his first appearance of the season with two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth inning. Thomas went on to retire both batters in order to keep the Sooners’ hopes alive.
The right-handed sophomore struggled in extra innings, though, throwing four straight balls before he was replaced Aaron Weber. The Wildcats advanced the runner to second on a groundout, setting up Miesse’s walk-off.
The Sooners had just five hits in 10 innings and left 10 runners stranded, going 1-8 with runners in scoring position.
They used six different pitchers in Wednesday’s game, with Braden Carmichael getting the start. Carmichael threw the first three innings, allowing four hits and one earned run with four strikeouts and a walk.
Mackenzie was the Sooners’ only batter with multiple hits in the game, going two for four at the plate.
Abilene Christian finished with nine hits and left 11 runners on base.
The Sooners will be back at L. Dale Mitchell Park on Friday to start a weekend series with Rider at 5 p.m.
