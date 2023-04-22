Oklahoma completed a road sweep over No. 14 Texas with a pair of wins in Saturday’s doubleheader.
In the early game, Oklahoma had no problems getting runners on base to start the second inning.
Texas opened up the inning walking the first three batters to load up the bases. The Sooners then scored their first run of the day on a wild pitch before scoring again, this time on a passed ball.
Rocco Garza-Gongora hit an RBI single to put the Sooners up 3-0 before recording their first out of the inning. They went on to score five total runs in the inning with just two hits.
The Sooners would score three more times in the third to take an early 8-0 lead. The Longhorns plated runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings before scoring three in the sixth to pull within two runs.
In the top of the eighth, Anthony Mackenzie hit an RBI single to score Garza-Gongora and give the Sooners their first run in five innings.
Oklahoma held on for a 9-6 win to secure a conference series win over the 14th-ranked Longhorns.
Texas pitcher Chase Lummus entered the game in the third inning and allowed four hits and one run over the next five innings. More importantly, Lummus only walked one batter over that span, while the two previous pitchers walked six combined.
The Sooners were walked eight times in the game and came away with seven hits. Mackenzie accounted for three of those hits with three RBI.
Garza-Gongora went two for three at the plate with two RBI.
Braden Carmichael started the game and pitched five complete innings. He gave up seven hits and three earned runs while striking out four batters with two walks.
Carson Pierce took over in the sixth and gave up three runs before being replaced by Carter Campbell. The junior left-handed only allowed one more hit the rest of the way with three strikeouts.
Texas finished with 11 hits including a two-run home run in the sixth.
In the later game, a triple from Kendall Pettis in the top of the first inning put the Sooners up early.
On the next at-bat, John Spikerman hit a single up the middle to score Pettis. After the Longhorns pulled within one in the bottom of the inning, Bryce Madron hit a three-run home run to right field to take a 5-1 lead.
The Longhorns again battled back with runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings before the Sooners got an assurance run on a passed ball in the seventh.
Oklahoma had seven hits in the game and held Texas to six. James Hitt got the start on the mound for the Sooners and allowed five hits and four runs (two earned) over the first five innings.
Will Carsten and Aaron Weber combined to pitch the last four innings and allowed just one hit.
