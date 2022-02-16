There's a new theme for Oklahoma’s upcoming season.
Culture.
Sooners’ coach Skip Johnson first mentioned it during his opening statement, and it’s the thing that’s got him most excited about the upcoming season.
“Our culture, I think, is better [than it] ever has been," Johnson said during the team's media day last week.
If that’s true, the Sooners are in a better place than they were last season.
The Sooners struggled to find a rhythm last season, and their win-loss record hung around .500 most of the year. They finished the regular season 27-26 before losing to Oklahoma State and Texas in the Big 12 Tournament.
It was a step back for the Sooners, who had won 14 of their first 18 games in 2020 before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
“When COVID hit last year, they couldn't be around each other,” Johnson said. “They couldn't do [anything] different. They couldn't. The culture was set in 2020. We built up to 2020, and that team was really good… And so then all of a sudden it gets taken away from them. We're not around each other every day. And so the older guys can't talk to the younger guys.
“We didn't have that this fall, so we could be around each other. That culture has been really healthy.”
That feeling is also shared among the players. Redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett compared this upcoming season — his third — to his freshman season in 2020.
“My freshman year, we had a really great team,” Bennett said. “It feels kind of like that. Everybody’s on the same page and the team chemistry has been phenomenal… Last year, I felt that it was kind of divided a little bit. There were a few cliques here and there. But this year, everyone has meshed so well and everybody gets a long really great.”
The Sooners have other reasons to be excited, too.
The accolades have poured in for redshirt sophomore Peyton Graham, who was named second team All-Big 12 at the end of last season. Heading into this season, he was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team and Baseball America’s preseason All-American team.
Graham started all 53 games last season at third base, though Johnson said Graham will move to shortstop this season.
“It's the length of his body that makes him so spectacular to watch on the infield,” Johnson said. And there’s going to be growing pains because… he got hurt at the end of the summer. Early spring he didn't play as well, but in the last two weeks, he's really played really well. So I think if Peyton goes out and focuses on his team and what he can do to help his team win the baseball game, all those individual accolades will take care of themselves.”
The Sooners will also get a key piece back in Cade Horton, who missed all of last season with an elbow injury. The Norman High School alum was projected to be the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and have an immediate impact as a pitcher and infielder.
Johnson said Horton’s rehab has gone well, though the team is remaining patient about putting him on the mound. For now, the focus is on getting Horton ready to play infield and making sure he’s completely healthy before he pitches in a game.
“The development side of me, as a coach, wants to make sure we do it the right way,” Johnson said. “12, 13, 14 months into it, that's when we kind of start throwing him off the mound instead of going, ‘we’ve got to win, let's just go 12 months.’ That ain't the right way to look at it. We’ve got to look at it like, ‘Hey, how do you feel? Are these exercises helping you?’ and all those things. Right now, everything's been great.”
The Sooners’ new culture will be put to an immediate test to start the season, however. They begin their season at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown on Friday, where they’ll open the season against Auburn. They’ll also play Auburn on Saturday and Michigan on Sunday — three games against three non-conference Division I teams.
For Johnson, it’ll be a good test to help evaluate his team.
“That environment is where we’re going to really tell if it speeds them up,” Johnson said. “Are they comfortable in that environment? If it speeds us up, we'll know.
“But we also talk about that we have a toolbox that we try to slow ourselves down and we'll see if the things that we talk about, that we practice day in and day out and day in and day out, the fundamentals, are there and if they stick by them. That's going to be the key. It's great competition. … So it's going to be a fun environment. It's going to be a great opportunity for our team to go out and it's going to be a good barometer to see where we're at.”