OU baseball: Sooners crush Cowboys, take Bedlam opener

Oklahoma State second baseman Matt Golda tags out Oklahoma base runner Brett Squires attempting to steal second base during Friday’s Bedlam game at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater. Squires still enjoyed a huge game, finishing 4 for 6 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs.

