Oklahoma tried to change momentum.
Trailing Lamar 7-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth, the Sooners responded with four runs to finally score and cut into Lamar’s lead. But Lamar pushed that lead back with five runs in the top of the sixth.
The Sooners tried their best to stage a late comeback. They outscored Lamar 7-2 over the final 3.5 innings with Jimmy Crooks leading the way, who scored twice and recorded an RBI over that span.
It wasn’t enough, and despite trailing by just three runs, their scoreless inning in the bottom of the ninth sealed the Sooners’ 14-11 loss to Lamar Friday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
While it took the Sooners’ offense time to find a rhythm, they ended the game with 12 hits and a solid outing. But it was the defense that struggled, as they surrendered 20 hits to Lamar. Lamar scored in every inning but the second and ninth.
Tanner Tredaway led the Sooners offensively recording two runs, three hits and three RBIs.Brett Squires added three RBIs, two hits and a run. Norman native Cade Horton finished with three hits and a run.
Jake Bennett uncharacteristically struggled on the mound, recording two strikeouts while surrendering nine hits and six earned runs in 4.2 innings. The Sooners’ bullpen didn’t manage much better, surrendering 11 hits and seven earned runs.
It’s a tough loss to the Sooners after beating Pacific 7-3 Thursday. They now sit 20-12 and will look to get back on track with another home game 11 a.m. Saturday against Pacific.