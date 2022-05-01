In the first game of the series against Kansas State, the Sooners 14 runs on 16 hits.
The second game, the Sooners scored 22 runs on 13 hits.
During the final game Sunday, the Sooners’ continued to find hits, recording 13. However, the runs were in shorter supply this time around.
They started off well, jumping out to a 3-1 lead through the first two innings. The Wildcats added a run in the fifth inning, but the Sooners responded with a run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to push their lead to four runs.
That’s when things fell apart for the Sooners.
The Wildcats added two runs in the seventh inning and the Sooners couldn’t answer as their lead was cut to two. The Wildcats kept it up with four runs in the eighth inning to take the lead. Cade Horton hit a sacrifice fly to score Wallace Clark in the bottom of the frame, but the Wildcats hung onto a one-run lead heading into the final inning.
The Sooners got three straight outs in the top of the ninth to give themselves a chance but were unable to score in the bottom of the frame, as the Wildcats secured an 8-7 win over the Sooners at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
However, the Sooners still took the series win and outscored the Wildcats 43-20 over the three games.
Jackson Nicklaus led the Sooners with three hits, two RBIs and a run. Clark added three hits, two RBIs and two runs, and Brett Squires added two hits, two RBIs and a run.
Trevin Michael pitched 3.2 innings for the Sooners, striking out six batters but surrendering eight hits and six runs.
The Sooners’ record now sits at 27-15 with just three more conference series to go in the regular season. They’ll be back in action at Dallas Baptist at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.