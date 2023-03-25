Oklahoma walked four batters, allowed a runner to score on a wild pitch and gave up two hits in a sloppy second inning to open up a weekend series with Kansas State.
Braden Carmichael pitched three scoreless innings of relief to stop the Kansas State offense, but Oklahoma baseball dropped the rain-soaked series opener to the Wildcats 7-1 at Tointon Family Stadium on Friday night in Manhattan, Kan.
The Wildcats (15-8, 2-2 Big 12) jumped out to an early lead in the third inning, plating two runs on a RBI single by Brady Day.
After a scoreless top of the fourth, Oklahoma (13-9, 2-2 Big 12) starter Kale Davis needed only 10 pitches to retire the three K-State batters.
Freshman first baseman Caden Powell opened the fifth with a double that caromed off the outfield wall. Junior designated hitter Kendal Pettis reached base on a fielder’s choice with one out and sophomore centerfielder John Spikerman singled to center, allowing Pettis to advance to third. Junior shortstop Anthony Mackenzie laced a RBI single through the left side of the infield to plate Pettis and score OU’s lone run.
Oklahoma threatened in the sixth inning with runners on first and third after a Powell single with two outs. A groundout ended the OU half of the inning.
Carmichael dazzled in the eighth and recorded three strikeouts to retire the side. The Prosper, Texas product pitched 3.2 innings and tallied five strikeouts.
Davis (2-2) took the loss and K-State starter Owen Boerema earned the win and moved to 4-0.
The two programs continue the series on Saturday. First pitch, which was originally scheduled for 4 p.m., was moved to 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.