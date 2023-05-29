Oklahoma’s postseason path is set.
On Monday, the NCAA Baseball Championship bracket was revealed and the Sooners will be the No. 3 regional seed in the Charleston Regional. The Sooners start off against No. 2 regional seed East Carolina at 6 p.m. on Friday on ESPN2.
Oklahoma is coming off a 1-2 record at the Big 12 Tournament and is 31-26 overall. The Sooners are ranked No. 40 in the final NCAA RPI with a strength of schedule that’s 15th in the country.
If the Sooners win on Friday, they advance to face the winner of Army and regional host and No. 7 national seed Virginia on Saturday at 5 p.m. The loser of Friday’s games will face off in an elimination game on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Sooners enter the NCAA Tournament having won 12 of their last 19 games including wins over Texas (in a road sweep), West Virginia and Oklahoma State (twice).
The winner of the Charleston Regional will advance to face the winner of the Conway Regional, hosted by No. 10 national seed Coastal Carolina.
The Sooners are tied for 24th in the country in stolen bases (109) and have been caught stealing just 33 times. They’re also tied for 11th nationally in walks and 36th in on base percentage.
This will be the first all-time meeting between Oklahoma and East Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.