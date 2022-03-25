A solo home run by Trent Brown turned out to be just what the Sooners needed to bounce back from an early deficit and defeat Baylor Friday.
After going hitless in the first, Brown stepped up to the plate with two outs and drove a 2-0 pitch over the left field wall to cut Baylor’s lead to one in the second inning. On the first at-bat of the third, Max McGwire followed his teammate with a solo homer over the center field wall, tying the game 2-2.
The Sooners scored two unearned runs in the seventh inning to hold on for a 5-3 win on Friday.
Seven of OU’s nine batters got a hit in the game, but none had more than one. Blake Robertson was one for three with a double.
Starting pitcher Jake Bennett threw the first seven innings, but was replaced in the eighth with one out and a runner on first. Trevin Michael struck out the first batter before giving up two singles that allowed the Bears to score their third run of the game.
Baylor loaded the bases with one out in the ninth before Michael got the final two batters to fly out and end the game.
Oklahoma was able to pull out the win despite having more errors (2-1) and being out-hit (9-7). In the end, the Bears’ 11 runners left on base ended up being the key to the Sooners’ victory.
The Sooners continue their conference-opening series with the Bears at 2 p.m. Saturday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.