OU Baseball: Sooners even series at Baylor, Hardman back over .400

Braden Carmichael struggled over his 4 2/3 innings on the mound and Carson Carter and Luke Taggart did, too, over their collective 1 2/3.
Yet, what Carter and Taggart didn’t do was give up a bunch of runs, leaving Wyatt Olds to throw almost three innings of terrific relief, slamming the door on Oklahoma’s 10-6 victory over Baylor.
If the Sooners have a path to an at-large bid in the NCAA draw, it will require winning its final Big 12 Conference series and a quite deep run in the Big 12 tournament. Evening their three-game series at Baylor Ballpark Friday keeps that possibility alive.
The victory moved OU to 26-26 overall and 10-13 in conference play. The Bears fell to 31-17 and 11-12.
Sooner coach Skip Johnson lifted Carmichael for Carson with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Carmichael having allowed eight hits and four runs, which would soon become five when Carter allowed an inherited runner to cross.
Carter wound up facing four Bears to get the one out he needed to emerge from the fifth. Taggart took over in the sixth, allowing a run and a hit and walking two before Olds entered with one down in the seventh, from which point he allowed only a hit, walked nobody and struck out two.
The Sooners got a two-run single from Jace Bohrofen in the third inning and took the lead for good in the fourth, getting a two-run double from Breydon Daniel, an RBI double from Jimmy Crooks and an RBI single from Tyler Hardman.
The Sooners added single runs in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings to maintain and add to their lead.
Hardman finished 3 for 5, scored twice and drove in two, moving his batting average to a sparkling .406. One of his hits was a solo home run in the eighth inning, his 12th of the season and second of the series.
Daniel’s only RBIs came on his home run, though he matched Hardman, going 3 for 5 and scoring twice. He entered the series hitting .200 and exited Friday hitting .237.
The Sooners and Bears take the field again at 3 p.m. today in what will be the last regular season game for both teams.
The Big 12 tournament begins Tuesday at Oklahoma City’s Bricktown Ballpark.