It was a home run derby in Amarillo Tuesday.
The Sooners hit five home runs against the Red Raiders, with the first one coming courtesy of Brett Squires in the top of the fourth.
Squires hit another one in the fifth inning, and Blake Robertson followed it up with one of his own to end the frame.
The Sooners got much needed separation in the top of the eighth inning, as Peyton Graham and Jimmy Crooks hit back-to-back home runs to give the Sooners a 14-9 win.
The Red Raiders took an early 2-0 lead, but the Sooners scored four runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take a big lead. They scored three runs in both the sixth and eighth innings to put the game out of reach.
Robertson led the way with five hits, two runs and three RBIs. Squires finished with five hits, three runs and four RBIs and Crooks added four RBIs, two hits and a run.
Braden Carmichael earned the win on the mound, recording three strikeouts while surrendering one hit and two runs in four innings.
“The offense was outstanding, and Carmichael might have had the best stuff he’s had all year,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “The offense played really well. When they took the momentum, we took it right back. When you’re in a big offensive game like this, you have to be able to put up runs when they put up runs.”
The Sooners return home for a game against Pacific at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.