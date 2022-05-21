Entering Saturday’s game, Oklahoma needed a win to clinch a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.
The Sooners defeated Texas Tech in the first two games using their offense, rattling off 22 runs combined. They were going to need more to pick up a third win for a series sweep.
It didn’t happen this time, though initially it looked like it would.
In the top of the first, facing two outs, Tanner Tredaway hit an RBI single into center field that scored Peyton Graham. Tredaway eventually scored on an RBI single from Jimmy Crooks, giving the Sooners an early 2-0 lead.
Despite recording nine hits for the game, the Sooners didn’t score another run, falling 10-2.
The Red Raiders responded with five runs of their own in the bottom of the first, and added three runs in the fourth inning. They scored a run in both the sixth and seventh running to put the game out of reach.
Crooks led the team with two hits. John Spikerman, Blake Robertson, Wallace Clark, Diego Muniz, Kendall Pettis, Graham and Tredaway each added one run.
Cade Horton recorded the loss on the mound, recording four strikeouts while surrendering eight hits and eight runs.
The loss finishes the Sooners’ regular season with a 33-20 record and 15-9 in the Big 12. They finished in third place in the conference standings.
The Sooners snagged the third seed in next week’s Big 12 Tournament in Arlington. They will open the tournament against sixth-seed West Virginia on Wednesday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m.