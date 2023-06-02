There was no stopping the avalanche of offense coming Oklahoma’s way after it had already started.
Coming into their first game of the NCAA Charlottesville Regional on Friday, the Sooners gave up a double and a walk in their first three at-bats against East Carolina. OU starting pitcher Braden Carmichael quickly took down the next two batters he faced in just four pitches.
Still, after Oklahoma came away with two hits and no runs in the top of the second, even Carmichael couldn’t slow down the Pirates. After striking out the lead-off hitter, Carmichael, who entered the game leading the Big 12 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.54), walked three straight batters to let the first run through.
With the bases loaded, the Sooners only gave up one more run on a sacrifice fly ball, but the Pirates were just getting started.
After putting two across in the second, No. 2-seed East Carolina would score runs in each of the next six innings in a dominant 14-5 win.
With its third straight loss, third-seeded Oklahoma falls to the elimination game on Saturday at 11 a.m. against Army. That game will be televised on ESPN+.
Coming off a scoreless first inning, the Pirates scored two or more runs in the next four innings to build a 10-0 lead before the Sooners got their first run across.
Carmichael’s regional opener ended in the bottom of the third inning when East Carolina scored two runs on two hits. One of those runs was unearned after an error by the shortstop.
Carter Campbell led the Sooners through the fourth and fifth inning, and didn’t have any better luck slowing down the Pirates. Back to back leadoff singles in the fourth, paved the way for a three-hit, three-run inning capped off by a two-run home run by Justin Wilcoxen.
Oklahoma finally responded in the top of the sixth when Easton Carmichael drove a single through the left side to score an unearned run. East Carolina starting pitcher Trey Yesavage was replaced after throwing 5.1 innings, allowing four hits and no earned runs with seven strikeouts and one walk.
The Sooners came away with nine hits in the game, with five of those coming after trailing 10-0 in the fifth inning. Easton Carmichael, Harris and Anthony Mackenzie each finished with two hits on the day.
Diego Muniz scored the Sooners’ second run on a sacrifice fly ball by Kendall Pettis in the seventh. On the next at-bat, John Spikerman also made it home on a wild pitch.
The Sooners didn’t go down quietly, though. After two quick outs in the final inning of the game, the Sooners drew a walk and hit two singles to tag on two extra runs.
East Carolina finished the game with 15 hits including six extra-base hits.
The Sooners will need four straight wins in order to win the regional title and advance to Super Regionals.
