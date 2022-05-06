Oklahoma couldn't have asked for a better start.
Tanner Tredaway kicked off the scoring in the first inning by stealing home, and Jimmy Crooks followed it with a single to left field that scored Blake Robertson. Diego Muniz hit a double that scored Crooks a few players later to round out the frame, giving the Sooners a 3-1 lead heading into the second inning.
It was a lead the Sooners held through the top of the fifth inning, as neither offense scored. But in the bottom of the fifth, TCU exploded for seven runs to completely change momentum.
After the Horned Frogs added a run in the sixth, the Sooners did their best to rally with two runs in the seventh, courtesy of Kendall Pettis and Jackson Nicklaus, and one run in the eighth to cut the lead to 9-6.
With the Sooners batting the top of the frame, they needed at least three runs to extend the game. Peyton Graham did his part by scoring on a fielding error, but it was the only run the Sooners recorded.
The result was a 9-7 road defeat for the Sooners and their third straight loss.
Muniz led the team with two hits, one run and a RBI. Tredaway and Pettis each recorded two hits and a run. Crooks added a hit, a RBI and a run.
Jake Bennett recorded the loss on the mound, pitching 4.2 innings while recording five strikeouts but surrendering eight hits and seven earned runs.
The loss drops the Sooners to 27-17 and 9-7 in Big 12 play. Despite the loss, the Sooners could take sole position of fourth place in the conference standings with wins against TCU Saturday and Sunday.
The Sooners will look to bounce back at 2 p.m. Saturday against TCU.