In a big, series-deciding game against Kansas, Oklahoma made an early statement with five runs in the bottom of the first inning.
The Sooners (24-20, 9-9 Big 12) sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring on RBI singles by shortstop Dakota Harris and second baseman Jackson Nicklaus and a two-run single by third baseman Wallace Clark. OU added a run on a groundout by left fielder Kendall Pettis in the second inning.
Starting pitcher James Hitt turned in the longest outing by an OU pitcher this season, with five strikeouts and just one walk over his eight frames.
The Sooners would hold on for a 7-4 win and take a tie for fifth place in the Big 12 standings with two conference series left to go.
“I thought Jamie settled in,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. “When you can get out to a quick lead, it makes you better. We played really good offense early and then manufactured a couple runs, got a big double, scoring on a ball in the gap. I thought the rest of the game they did a good job of mixing pitches to get us off balance late in the game.”
The Jayhawks (21-23, 6-12 Big 12) scored two runs in the second inning on a home run by third baseman Michael Brooks and two more in the fifth on a groundout and a wild pitch.
Bryce Madron led off the second inning with a base hit and raced to third on a failed pickoff attempt, scoring on Pettis’ groundout to short. Muniz doubled home designated hitter Easton Carmichael in the third.
Oklahoma’s defense once again came through with outstanding plays. Pettis robbed a would-be two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning, leaping to bring the ball back from over the left field wall.
Two innings before, Clark sprinted in on a bunt attempt, fielding the ball halfway between home plate and the pitcher’s mound and making the throw up the first base line on the run for the out. He also started a 5-4-3 double play in the fourth inning. In the ninth, Madron ran down a pop fly on the right field line for the first out of the frame.
Oklahoma will play its next seven games on the road, beginning with a Tuesday contest at Dallas Baptist. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
