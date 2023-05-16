Oklahoma’s midweek game against UT Arlington, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been called off after both schools mutually agreed to cancel.
The Sooners are preparing to close out their regular season this weekend with a three-game home series against Oklahoma State. Tickets for Tuesday’s game can be exchanged for tickets to the Bedlam series.
Those interested in exchanging tickets should do so by Thursday, as a limited number are available.
Oklahoma begins the Bedlam series on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The two teams will play at the same time on Friday before wrapping up the regular season on Saturday at 4 p.m.
The Sooners enter the series having won seven of their last 10 games. They’re coming off a road sweep of Gonzaga last weekend.
Next weekend the Sooners begin the Big 12 tournament from May 24-28 in Arlington, Tex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.